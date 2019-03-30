Channels

China has revoked the export licences of two Canadian canola exporters after finding quarantine pests in their shipments. Photo: Associated Press
Diplomacy

China defends ban on Canadian canola, saying it reported pest problem on four occasions

  • Block on two Canadian exporters ‘legitimate, reasonable’, Chinese embassy says in response to complaints from Ottawa
  • Customs agency notified Canadian government it had ‘intercepted quarantine pests’ on January 4, March 1, March 15 and March 26, it says
Published: 4:30pm, 30 Mar, 2019

Updated: 4:30pm, 30 Mar, 2019

