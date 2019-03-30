China has revoked the export licences of two Canadian canola exporters after finding quarantine pests in their shipments. Photo: Associated Press
China defends ban on Canadian canola, saying it reported pest problem on four occasions
- Block on two Canadian exporters ‘legitimate, reasonable’, Chinese embassy says in response to complaints from Ottawa
- Customs agency notified Canadian government it had ‘intercepted quarantine pests’ on January 4, March 1, March 15 and March 26, it says
Topic | Canada
China has revoked the export licences of two Canadian canola exporters after finding quarantine pests in their shipments. Photo: Associated Press