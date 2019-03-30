Beijing has been accused of creating huge financial problems for countries, like Sri Lanka, that join its belt and road scheme. Photo: AP
China’s top diplomat says 40 state leaders will attend belt and road forum in April
- Meeting will welcome representatives of more than 100 countries, Yang Jiechi says
- Politburo member dismisses claims infrastructure plan creates debt traps for Beijing’s partners
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
