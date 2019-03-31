Susan Shirk said any attempt to decouple the world’s two largest economies would be “absolutely disastrous”. Photo: Reuters
Overreaction to China threat could turn into McCarthyite Red Scare, says former US official
- Susan Shirk, who handled China relations in the Clinton administration, also warns that decoupling of US and Chinese economies could be ‘apocalyptic’
- She says ‘herding instinct is taking us off the cliff’ over perceived threats
The two sides’ top negotiators pose for pictures on Friday. Photo: AFP
US and China wrap up ‘constructive’ trade talks with pledge to meet again next week
- US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he looks forward to continuing discussions in Washington next Thursday
- Both sides hail progress, but Beijing’s official mouthpiece warns China won’t strike a deal for the sake of it
