Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Susan Shirk said any attempt to decouple the world’s two largest economies would be “absolutely disastrous”. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Overreaction to China threat could turn into McCarthyite Red Scare, says former US official

  • Susan Shirk, who handled China relations in the Clinton administration, also warns that decoupling of US and Chinese economies could be ‘apocalyptic’
  • She says ‘herding instinct is taking us off the cliff’ over perceived threats
Topic |   US-China relations
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 7:00am, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 31 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Susan Shirk said any attempt to decouple the world’s two largest economies would be “absolutely disastrous”. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
The two sides’ top negotiators pose for pictures on Friday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

US and China wrap up ‘constructive’ trade talks with pledge to meet again next week

  • US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he looks forward to continuing discussions in Washington next Thursday
  • Both sides hail progress, but Beijing’s official mouthpiece warns China won’t strike a deal for the sake of it
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Lee Jeong-ho  

Kinling Lo  

Sarah Zheng  

Liu Zhen  

Published: 12:24pm, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:26am, 30 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

The two sides’ top negotiators pose for pictures on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.