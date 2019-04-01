The Philippines began a series of joint military exercises with the US and Australia by raising the alarm over the presence of Chinese vessels off Pagasa island, or Thitu Island, in the Spratly group of South China Sea islands, since January. Photo: EPA
Philippines says 200 Chinese ships have been sighted off disputed South China Sea island since January
- Senior Filipino officer urges Beijing and Manila to address Chinese presence
- Call comes as US and Philippines undertake joint military exercises
Topic | South China Sea
The Philippines began a series of joint military exercises with the US and Australia by raising the alarm over the presence of Chinese vessels off Pagasa island, or Thitu Island, in the Spratly group of South China Sea islands, since January. Photo: EPA