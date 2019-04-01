Taiwanese-made jet fighters and US-made F16s during an annual military exercise conducted by Taiwan. Former US officials fear cross-strait tensions could quickly become a flashpoint in US-China relations. Photo: AP
US-China tensions could ignite over Taiwan, former officials warn
- President Donald Trump has ‘no understanding’ of cross-strait sensitivities
- US hardliners step up legislative and military support for self-ruled island
Topic | US-China relations
Taiwanese-made jet fighters and US-made F16s during an annual military exercise conducted by Taiwan. Former US officials fear cross-strait tensions could quickly become a flashpoint in US-China relations. Photo: AP
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday that the US was likely to sell the island a new batch of advanced weaponry, including F-16 fighters. Photo: EPA
US playing a dangerous game by supporting Taiwan, China’s defence ministry says
- Beijing will take all necessary measures to protect against those who promote independence for island it claims as its sovereign territory, spokesman says
- Strong words come after US sends warships through Taiwan Strait, pledges more military support for Taipei
Topic | US-China relations
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday that the US was likely to sell the island a new batch of advanced weaponry, including F-16 fighters. Photo: EPA