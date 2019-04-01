Channels

Taiwanese-made jet fighters and US-made F16s during an annual military exercise conducted by Taiwan. Former US officials fear cross-strait tensions could quickly become a flashpoint in US-China relations. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US-China tensions could ignite over Taiwan, former officials warn

  • President Donald Trump has ‘no understanding’ of cross-strait sensitivities
  • US hardliners step up legislative and military support for self-ruled island
Topic |   US-China relations
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 11:00pm, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:00pm, 1 Apr, 2019

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday that the US was likely to sell the island a new batch of advanced weaponry, including F-16 fighters. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

US playing a dangerous game by supporting Taiwan, China’s defence ministry says

  • Beijing will take all necessary measures to protect against those who promote independence for island it claims as its sovereign territory, spokesman says
  • Strong words come after US sends warships through Taiwan Strait, pledges more military support for Taipei
Topic |   US-China relations
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 1:16pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:24pm, 28 Mar, 2019

