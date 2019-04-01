New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before their meeting at the Great Hall of the People on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern talks trade and Huawei on whirlwind trip to China
- Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for the two sides to ‘hold on to the principle of mutual trust and mutual benefits’ in meeting
- Ardern and Premier Li Keqiang witness signing of cooperation agreements in agriculture, finance, science and tech and discuss upgrade of free-trade deal
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s trip will focus on economic ties, but she will also address sensitive issues such as Beijing’s treatment of Uygurs in Xinjiang. Photo: AP
Trade and Xinjiang on the agenda for New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern in China
- Prime minister will meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang as she looks to repair rough patches in the relationship – especially over Huawei
- An upgrade to the nations’ free-trade deal will also be discussed, along with combating climate change
