Chinese President Xi Jinping (right, centre) meets with The Elders delegation, led by its chair, former president of Ireland Mary Robinson, in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping urges US to work with China to preserve ‘global stability’ amid trade war
- China’s president says ‘we all shoulder special responsibilities’ as months-old trade war disrupts global economic solidity
- Xi’s comments come with top negotiator Liu He set to head for Washington for the next round of talks
Topic | US-China relations
The two sides’ top negotiators pose for pictures on Friday. Photo: AFP
US and China wrap up ‘constructive’ trade talks with pledge to meet again next week
- US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he looks forward to continuing discussions in Washington next Thursday
- Both sides hail progress, but Beijing’s official mouthpiece warns China won’t strike a deal for the sake of it
Topic | US-China trade war
