Yu Jianhua (C), head of the China's mission to the UN Office at Geneva, wrote to fellow diplomats last month, urging them to stay away from a US-organised event on March 13 about China’s treatment of Uygurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. He is seen speaking during the 40th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on March 13. Photo: Xinhua
UN diplomats and activists describe Chinese pressure and ‘threats’ over Uygur event at UN rights council
- The US-organised event on March 13 about China’s treatment of Uygurs in Xinjiang province attracted intense lobbying from China’s mission
- A letter signed by China’s Ambassador Yu Jianhua told countries not to take part ‘in the interest of our bilateral relations’
Topic | Xinjiang
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Tuesday with Mihrigul Tursun, a Uygur who has spoken publicly in the United States about what she said was widespread torture in China’s prisons for the minority group. Photos: CNN and Reuters
‘Release them immediately’: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Mihrigul Tursun and other Uygurs, demands China end mass incarceration
- Mihrigul Tursun has been vocal in the US about what she said was widespread torture amid China’s mass detention of Muslim Uygurs
- Mike Pompeo says the US is ‘working to convince the Chinese that this practice is abhorrent and ought to be stopped’
Topic | Xinjiang
