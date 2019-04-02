Princeton graduate student Xiyue Wang in an undated picture provided by his family. He has been imprisoned in Iran since 2017. Photo: EPA
Beijing willing to step in to aid Wang Xiyue, Chinese-American scholar imprisoned in Iran, his wife says
- Move by the Chinese government could be a goodwill gesture to Washington in the midst of efforts to end the trade war
- Wang, who was in Iran for research on his PhD thesis, was found guilty in 2017 of attempting to ‘infiltrate’ the country at the behest of Princeton University
Topic | Human rights
