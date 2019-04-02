Channels

US National Security Adviser John Bolton led the state and defence departments in a chorus against Beijing’s incursions into Taiwanese airspace on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US National Security Adviser John Bolton rebukes Beijing for incursions into Taiwanese airspace

  • Washington sends reminder of its commitment to peaceful future for Taiwan
  • Bolton speaks out as Taipei warns it will use force to deal with Chinese provocations
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 1:39pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:39pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Taiwanese-made jet fighters and US-made F16s during an annual military exercise conducted by Taiwan. Former US officials fear cross-strait tensions could quickly become a flashpoint in US-China relations. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US-China tensions could ignite over Taiwan, American former officials warn

  • President Donald Trump has ‘no understanding’ of cross-strait sensitivities
  • US hardliners step up legislative and military support for self-ruled island
Topic |   US-China relations
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 11:00pm, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:50am, 2 Apr, 2019

