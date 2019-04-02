The United States is struggling to address an epidemic of opioid use. Photo: AFP
US welcomes China’s expanded clampdown on ‘deadly poison’ fentanyl
- Inclusion of variants of the opioid in China’s controlled drugs list from May 1 greeted as ‘significant development’ by US authorities
- American politicians had called for tougher action from China, believed to be the main source of fentanyl in the United States
Topic | US-China relations
The United States is struggling to address an epidemic of opioid use. Photo: AFP
Sacks of fentanyl seized at an airport in Chicago, Illinois. The US has accused China of being the main source of the powerful painkiller. Photo: Reuters
China responds to US demand for tighter fentanyl curbs with new rules to ban future variants of deadly opioid
- All derivatives of drug to be added to list of controlled substances in what China says is an ‘innovative’ contribution to the global war on drugs
- Beijing denies move is concession ahead of latest trade talks, which start later this week in Washington
Topic | US-China relations
Sacks of fentanyl seized at an airport in Chicago, Illinois. The US has accused China of being the main source of the powerful painkiller. Photo: Reuters