The United States is struggling to address an epidemic of opioid use. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

US welcomes China’s expanded clampdown on ‘deadly poison’ fentanyl

  • Inclusion of variants of the opioid in China’s controlled drugs list from May 1 greeted as ‘significant development’ by US authorities
  • American politicians had called for tougher action from China, believed to be the main source of fentanyl in the United States
Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:32pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:32pm, 2 Apr, 2019

The United States is struggling to address an epidemic of opioid use. Photo: AFP
Sacks of fentanyl seized at an airport in Chicago, Illinois. The US has accused China of being the main source of the powerful painkiller. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China responds to US demand for tighter fentanyl curbs with new rules to ban future variants of deadly opioid

  • All derivatives of drug to be added to list of controlled substances in what China says is an ‘innovative’ contribution to the global war on drugs
  • Beijing denies move is concession ahead of latest trade talks, which start later this week in Washington
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Kinling Lo  

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 4:21pm, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:32am, 2 Apr, 2019

Sacks of fentanyl seized at an airport in Chicago, Illinois. The US has accused China of being the main source of the powerful painkiller. Photo: Reuters
