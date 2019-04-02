Acting Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan welcomes visiting Philippines Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana to Washington. Photo: AP
Philippine defence minister Delfin Lorenzana protests over South China Sea ‘encroachment’
- Manila says it has filed a diplomatic complaint over the recent build up of Chinese vessels in the disputed Spratly Islands
- Philippine defence minister uses meeting with US counterpart Patrick Shanahan to express ‘concern’ about the fleet’s activities
Topic | The Philippines
