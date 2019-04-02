Channels

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing on Monday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Jacinda Ardern makes progress in China, but does Huawei have cause for optimism?

  • Prime minister says she explained New Zealand’s approach to Chinese tech firm and raised concerns over detention camps in Xinjiang during Beijing trip
  • Huawei NZ executive tells local media the firm is still optimistic it can take part in 5G upgrade and lays out measures to ease security concerns
Topic |   New Zealand
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 7:10pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:10pm, 2 Apr, 2019

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before their meeting at the Great Hall of the People on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern talks trade and Huawei on whirlwind trip to China

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for the two countries to ‘hold on to the principle of mutual trust and mutual benefits’ in meeting
  • Ardern and Premier Li Keqiang witness signing of cooperation agreements in agriculture, finance, science and tech and discuss upgrade of free-trade deal
Topic |   New Zealand
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 11:23pm, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:37am, 2 Apr, 2019

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before their meeting at the Great Hall of the People on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
