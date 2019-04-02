New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing on Monday. Photo: AFP
Jacinda Ardern makes progress in China, but does Huawei have cause for optimism?
- Prime minister says she explained New Zealand’s approach to Chinese tech firm and raised concerns over detention camps in Xinjiang during Beijing trip
- Huawei NZ executive tells local media the firm is still optimistic it can take part in 5G upgrade and lays out measures to ease security concerns
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before their meeting at the Great Hall of the People on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
