An influential defence think tank has urged the US to deploy the high-mobility artillery rocket system in Southeast Asian countries. Photo: Wikimedia
Diplomacy

US, Philippines said to be in talks on rocket system to deter Beijing’s ‘militarisation’ in South China Sea

  • Security experts say the two sides have been unable to reach a deal because the American system could be too expensive for Manila
  • Chinese man-made islands on reefs in the disputed Spratly chain would be in striking distance if it’s deployed, according to one analyst
Topic |   South China Sea
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 10:00pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:00pm, 2 Apr, 2019

An influential defence think tank has urged the US to deploy the high-mobility artillery rocket system in Southeast Asian countries. Photo: Wikimedia
Acting Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan welcomes visiting Philippines Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana to Washington. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Philippine defence minister Delfin Lorenzana protests over South China Sea ‘encroachment’

  • Manila says it has filed a diplomatic complaint over the recent build up of Chinese vessels in the disputed Spratly Islands
  • Philippine defence minister uses meeting with US counterpart Patrick Shanahan to express ‘concern’ about the fleet’s activities
Topic |   The Philippines
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 6:15pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:15pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Acting Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan welcomes visiting Philippines Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana to Washington. Photo: AP
