An influential defence think tank has urged the US to deploy the high-mobility artillery rocket system in Southeast Asian countries. Photo: Wikimedia
US, Philippines said to be in talks on rocket system to deter Beijing’s ‘militarisation’ in South China Sea
- Security experts say the two sides have been unable to reach a deal because the American system could be too expensive for Manila
- Chinese man-made islands on reefs in the disputed Spratly chain would be in striking distance if it’s deployed, according to one analyst
Acting Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan welcomes visiting Philippines Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana to Washington. Photo: AP
Philippine defence minister Delfin Lorenzana protests over South China Sea ‘encroachment’
- Manila says it has filed a diplomatic complaint over the recent build up of Chinese vessels in the disputed Spratly Islands
- Philippine defence minister uses meeting with US counterpart Patrick Shanahan to express ‘concern’ about the fleet’s activities
