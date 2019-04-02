Channels

Fighter pilot Wang Wei was killed because his parachute did not open in time as he tried to escape his aircraft, according to military sources. Photo: Baidu
How a mid-air collision near Hainan 18 years ago spurred China’s military modernisation

  • Chinese fighter pilot Wang Wei died after his jet collided with a US spy plane near the island in 2001
  • Incident ‘set off many changes’ for the PLA – especially for air force and navy
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Published: 11:18pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:18pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Fighter pilot Wang Wei was killed because his parachute did not open in time as he tried to escape his aircraft, according to military sources. Photo: Baidu
A People's Liberation Army soldier stands guard March 8 ahead of the second plenary session of the National People's Congress outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ankit Panda
Ankit Panda

As China builds its military muscle, it will pivot to head games

  • Ankit Panda writes that as the great-power competition with the US heats up, China’s defence spending is delivering a modern military
  • The next step will be to develop the experience and knowledge base of its military personnel
Ankit Panda

Ankit Panda  

Published: 11:15am, 16 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:36pm, 16 Mar, 2019

A People's Liberation Army soldier stands guard March 8 ahead of the second plenary session of the National People's Congress outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
