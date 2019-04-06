Channels

Michele Geraci, undersecretary of state at Italy's ministry of economic development, has been the engine of Italy's flirtation with Beijing. Photo: boaoforum.org
Giulio Pugliese
Giulio Pugliese

As Rome embraces the New Silk Road, Beijing may be turning the corner

  • Giulio Pugliese writes that Italy is betting that international and domestic resistance will compel Beijing to soften the edges of its grand economic strategy
Giulio Pugliese

Giulio Pugliese  

Published: 4:00pm, 6 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:02pm, 6 Apr, 2019


Chinese President Xi Jinping (right, centre) meets with The Elders delegation, led by its chair, former president of Ireland Mary Robinson, in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping urges US to work with China to preserve ‘global stability’ ahead of next round of trade war talks in Washington

  • China’s president says ‘we all shoulder special responsibilities’ as months-old trade war disrupts global economic security
  • Xi’s comments come with top negotiator Liu He set to head for Washington for the next round of talks
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 3:16am, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:47pm, 2 Apr, 2019


