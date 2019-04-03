Channels

Donald Trump claimed that Xi Jinping had enjoyed being referred to as “king”. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Donald Trump reveals he called Xi Jinping ‘king’ – and says Xi liked it

  • Remark by US president is recalled at fundraising dinner on eve of resumption of talks seeking a deal to end the US-China trade war
  • Trump says he also angered his counterpart by accusing China of ‘hurting our country’, before placating him by blaming past US administrations
Topic |   US-China relations
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 12:24pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:31pm, 3 Apr, 2019

