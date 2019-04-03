Channels

The first Belt and Road Forum, held two years ago, was attended by the senior White House official for Asia. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US leaders to skip China's belt and road summit as financing and governance concerns persist

  • Top officials from Washington opt against joining almost 40 leaders China says will head to Beijing in late April
  • 'We will continue to raise concerns about opaque financing practices, poor governance and disregard for internationally accepted norms,' spokesperson says
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:27pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:27pm, 3 Apr, 2019

The first Belt and Road Forum, held two years ago, was attended by the senior White House official for Asia. Photo: AP
Xi Jinping and Angela Merkel at the Paris meeting. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

EU leaders hold out olive branch to Chinese 'rival' by saying they want active role in Belt and Road Initiative

  • Angela Merkel says Europe is still keen to participate in infrastructure scheme that US dubbed a 'vanity project'
  • EU Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker seeks to reassure Chinese leader Xi Jinping that view of China as 'strategic rival' is a compliment
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 8:18pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:41am, 27 Mar, 2019

Xi Jinping and Angela Merkel at the Paris meeting. Photo: EPA-EFE
