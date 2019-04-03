China has neither the intention nor the capability of dividing Europe, according to Chinese vice-foreign minister Wang Chao. Photo: Handout
China will not divide Europe, senior diplomat says
- As Chinese Premier Li Keqiang prepares to visit Europe, Beijing moves to address concerns about its intentions
- Trip will include Brussels and Croatia
Topic | China-EU relations
China has neither the intention nor the capability of dividing Europe, according to Chinese vice-foreign minister Wang Chao. Photo: Handout
From left, European Commission leader Jean-Claude Juncker, Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel gather for talks at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Unity, reality and reciprocity: Europe brings down the barriers for Xi Jinping in Paris
- European leaders strike united stand but also try to find common ground with Chinese president as the trading partners grapple with slowing growth
Topic | China-EU relations
From left, European Commission leader Jean-Claude Juncker, Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel gather for talks at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg