US President Donald Trump and Charles Lee in screen grab from the defunct website for Lee’s United Nations Chinese Friendship Association.
Chinese firm offering to sell access to Donald Trump comes into spotlight after arrest in Mar-a-Lago breach
- The United Nations Chinese Friendship Association, founded by Charles Lee, told clients it could arrange meetings and photo opportunities with politicians
- A Chinese woman, later arrested, said she was at Mar-a-Lago to attend a ‘United Nations Friendship’ event and had been invited by a man named Charles
US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: AP
Chinese woman Zhang Yujing charged with illegally entering Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort had malware, four phones and two passports. Was she there for a Cindy Yang event?
- Prosecutors say Zhang Yujing told the Secret Service she was at Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to use the pool and attend a ‘United Nations Friendship Event’
- She may have been referring to two events advertised for March 30 by Cindy Yang, a local Chinese-American businesswoman who has promoted herself as a path of access to Trump and other decision-makers
