Xinjiang party secretary Chen Quanguo was singled out by the US lawmakers. Photo: AFP
China’s top Xinjiang official Chen Quanguo should face sanctions over alleged abuses, US lawmakers say
- Cross-party group lament government’s ‘failure so far to impose any sanctions related to ongoing systemic human rights abuses in Xinjiang’
- US should also step up disclosure requirements about Chinese companies complicit in rights violations, group says
Topic | US-China relations
Xinjiang party boss Chen Quanguo (left) and the region’s chairman Shohrat Zakir attend a panel discussion in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China says it may eventually phase out ‘vocational training centres’ in Xinjiang where 1 million Uygur Muslims are reportedly held for ‘re-education’
- Region’s chairman Shohrat Zakir says ‘if one day the society no longer needs them, then these training centres will gradually disappear’
- Camps in far western region where more than 1 million Muslims are said to be held for political re-education have drawn international condemnation
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
