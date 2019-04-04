Mark Wallinger’s “The World Turned Upside Down” shows Taiwan as a country with Taipei as its national capital in a colour different from China, prompting objections from some students and a decision to change the work. Photo: CNA
Taipei complains about English university’s decision to alter artwork and portray Taiwan as part of China
- LSE feels lash from mainland Chinese students who object to globe of the Earth that shows Taipei as capital of self-governing Taiwan and Lhasa as Tibetan capital
Topic | Taiwan
US national security adviser John Bolton led the state and defence departments in a chorus against Beijing’s incursions into Taiwanese airspace on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
US national security adviser John Bolton rebukes Beijing for incursions into Taiwanese airspace
- Washington sends reminder of its commitment to peaceful future for Taiwan
- Bolton speaks out as Taipei warns it will use force to deal with mainland Chinese provocations
