Mark Wallinger’s “The World Turned Upside Down” shows Taiwan as a country with Taipei as its national capital in a colour different from China, prompting objections from some students and a decision to change the work. Photo: CNA
Diplomacy

Taipei complains about English university’s decision to alter artwork and portray Taiwan as part of China

  • LSE feels lash from mainland Chinese students who object to globe of the Earth that shows Taipei as capital of self-governing Taiwan and Lhasa as Tibetan capital
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 1:33pm, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:32pm, 4 Apr, 2019

US national security adviser John Bolton led the state and defence departments in a chorus against Beijing’s incursions into Taiwanese airspace on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US national security adviser John Bolton rebukes Beijing for incursions into Taiwanese airspace

  • Washington sends reminder of its commitment to peaceful future for Taiwan
  • Bolton speaks out as Taipei warns it will use force to deal with mainland Chinese provocations
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 1:39pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:47pm, 2 Apr, 2019

