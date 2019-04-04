Donald Trump is due to meet Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Trade war: Donald Trump to meet Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He as negotiators eye presidential summit
- Pair to meet on Thursday with officials said to be discussing when Trump and counterpart Xi Jinping could meet to sign a deal
- Details of agreement still to be finalised, but China ‘has made further concessions, including greater opening of its market’
Topic | US-China trade war
Donald Trump is due to meet Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
The Asian Development Bank downgraded the growth forecasts for Asia to 5.7 per cent this year and 5.6 per cent next year, down from 6.2 per cent in 2017 and 5.9 in 2018. Photo: AFP
US-China trade war is the ‘biggest threat’ to Asian economies as growth forecasts slashed
- The Asian Development Bank has cut its growth outlook for Asia, blaming sluggish demand and the trade tensions between China and the United States
- Report by chief economist Yasuyuki Sawada came a day after the World Trade Organisation reduced its global trade growth forecasts due to the trade conflict
Topic | US-China trade war
The Asian Development Bank downgraded the growth forecasts for Asia to 5.7 per cent this year and 5.6 per cent next year, down from 6.2 per cent in 2017 and 5.9 in 2018. Photo: AFP