Greece’s deputy prime minister Yannis Dragasakis says the European Union’s suspicion about China is in danger of becoming a “self-fulfilling prophecy”. Photo: Alamy
Diplomacy

Greece says EU’s China concerns must not harm its economic interests

  • Deputy prime minister Yannis Dragasakis hopes ‘logic will prevail’ ahead of EU-China summit
  • Affirms Greek support for Beijing’s belt and road plan for global trade
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Published: 6:00pm, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:09pm, 7 Apr, 2019

Greece's deputy prime minister Yannis Dragasakis says the European Union's suspicion about China is in danger of becoming a "self-fulfilling prophecy". Photo: Alamy
Xi Jinping and Angela Merkel at the Paris meeting. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

EU leaders hold out olive branch to Chinese ‘rival’ by saying they want active role in Belt and Road Initiative

  • Angela Merkel says Europe is still keen to participate in infrastructure scheme that US dubbed a ‘vanity project’
  • EU Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker seeks to reassure Chinese leader Xi Jinping that view of China as ‘strategic rival’ is a compliment
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 8:18pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:41am, 27 Mar, 2019

Xi Jinping and Angela Merkel at the Paris meeting. Photo: EPA-EFE
