Greece’s deputy prime minister Yannis Dragasakis says the European Union’s suspicion about China is in danger of becoming a “self-fulfilling prophecy”. Photo: Alamy
Greece says EU’s China concerns must not harm its economic interests
- Deputy prime minister Yannis Dragasakis hopes ‘logic will prevail’ ahead of EU-China summit
- Affirms Greek support for Beijing’s belt and road plan for global trade
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Xi Jinping and Angela Merkel at the Paris meeting. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU leaders hold out olive branch to Chinese ‘rival’ by saying they want active role in Belt and Road Initiative
- Angela Merkel says Europe is still keen to participate in infrastructure scheme that US dubbed a ‘vanity project’
- EU Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker seeks to reassure Chinese leader Xi Jinping that view of China as ‘strategic rival’ is a compliment
