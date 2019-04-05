Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: Reuters
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte tells China to ‘lay off’ island in disputed South China Sea
- Duterte said his comment was not a warning, but rather a word of advice to a friend
- This follows a statement made by the foreign affairs ministry calling the presence of Chinese boats near Thitu Island illegal
The Philippines is angry about the presence of a Chinese fleet close to Thitu Island in the South China Sea. Photo: AMTI
Manila accuses Beijing of violating its sovereignty as South China Sea dispute rages on
- Philippines’ foreign ministry weighs in on controversy over presence of Chinese fleet near contested Thitu Island
- Manila has ‘consistently manifested its … objections or concerns over illegal, tension-raising or coercive activities’, statement says
