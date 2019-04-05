US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in the Oval Office at the White House on Thursday. Photo: AFP
No summit with China’s Xi Jinping until a deal to end trade war is final, Donald Trump says
- The US president, speaking with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He at his side, said it might be another month before he could announce a meeting with Xi
- ‘If we have a deal, we’ll have a summit,’ Trump said
Trade war: Donald Trump to meet Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He as negotiators eye presidential summit
- Pair to meet on Thursday with officials said to be discussing when Trump and counterpart Xi Jinping could meet to sign a deal
- Details of agreement still to be finalised, but China ‘has made further concessions, including greater opening of its market’
