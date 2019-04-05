China’s Vice-Premier Liu He alongside Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday. Photo: AP
Xi Jinping tells Donald Trump strategic leadership is key to trade deal benefiting both US and China
- Letter to US president from Chinese counterpart says healthy ties and potential trade deal rely on principle of mutual benefit
- Message delivered by Vice-Premier Liu He at his meeting with Trump, who praised ‘very rapid pace’ of progress
Topic | US-China trade war
China’s Vice-Premier Liu He alongside Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in the Oval Office at the White House on Thursday. Photo: AFP
No summit with China’s Xi Jinping until a deal to end trade war is final, Donald Trump says
- The US president, speaking with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He at his side, said it might be another month before he could announce a meeting with Xi
- ‘If we have a deal, we’ll have a summit,’ Trump said
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in the Oval Office at the White House on Thursday. Photo: AFP