China’s Vice-Premier Liu He alongside Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Xi Jinping tells Donald Trump strategic leadership is key to trade deal benefiting both US and China

  • Letter to US president from Chinese counterpart says healthy ties and potential trade deal rely on principle of mutual benefit
  • Message delivered by Vice-Premier Liu He at his meeting with Trump, who praised ‘very rapid pace’ of progress
Topic |   US-China trade war
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Published: 10:47am, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:07am, 5 Apr, 2019

US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in the Oval Office at the White House on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

No summit with China’s Xi Jinping until a deal to end trade war is final, Donald Trump says

  • The US president, speaking with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He at his side, said it might be another month before he could announce a meeting with Xi
  • ‘If we have a deal, we’ll have a summit,’ Trump said
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Wendy Wu  

Owen Churchill  

Published: 5:15am, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:55am, 5 Apr, 2019

