Some moves by China since December had pleased Washington before this week’s meeting between Liu He and Donald Trump, after which Trump praised the rapid pace of progress. Photo: EPA-EFE
What changes has China already made to meet US trade war demands?
- Cutting car tariffs and punishments for IP infringements are among the responses from Beijing since Washington called for ‘structural changes’
- Donald Trump has welcomed some of the concessions made since a trade war truce was called in December
Topic | US-China trade war
Some moves by China since December had pleased Washington before this week’s meeting between Liu He and Donald Trump, after which Trump praised the rapid pace of progress. Photo: EPA-EFE