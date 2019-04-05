Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Some moves by China since December had pleased Washington before this week’s meeting between Liu He and Donald Trump, after which Trump praised the rapid pace of progress. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

What changes has China already made to meet US trade war demands?

  • Cutting car tariffs and punishments for IP infringements are among the responses from Beijing since Washington called for ‘structural changes’
  • Donald Trump has welcomed some of the concessions made since a trade war truce was called in December
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 5:00pm, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:00pm, 5 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Some moves by China since December had pleased Washington before this week’s meeting between Liu He and Donald Trump, after which Trump praised the rapid pace of progress. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.