Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, left, who will lead the delegation to bilateral economic talks in Beijing, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Japan-China relations boosted with expanded delegation for spring economic talks

  • Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is sending six members of his cabinet to high-level economic talks in Beijing
  • Meeting will also prepare the groundwork for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s first visit to Japan since coming to power in 2013
Topic |   China-Japan relations
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Published: 2:53pm, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:53pm, 5 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, left, who will lead the delegation to bilateral economic talks in Beijing, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
China’s ambassador to Japan Cheng Yonghua (left), pictured with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is expected to step down in the coming weeks. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China set to appoint new ambassador to Japan, as Xi Jinping prepares for June visit

  • Cheng Yonghua has been in the post since 2010, but his departure should be seen as a goodwill gesture as Asian giants work to improve relations
  • Xi expected to travel to Osaka for G20 summit and has been invited by Shinzo Abe to make a state visit in the autumn
Topic |   China-Japan relations
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Published: 7:17pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:20pm, 3 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s ambassador to Japan Cheng Yonghua (left), pictured with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is expected to step down in the coming weeks. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.