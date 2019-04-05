Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, left, who will lead the delegation to bilateral economic talks in Beijing, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Photo: AP
Japan-China relations boosted with expanded delegation for spring economic talks
- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is sending six members of his cabinet to high-level economic talks in Beijing
- Meeting will also prepare the groundwork for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s first visit to Japan since coming to power in 2013
China’s ambassador to Japan Cheng Yonghua (left), pictured with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is expected to step down in the coming weeks. Photo: AP
China set to appoint new ambassador to Japan, as Xi Jinping prepares for June visit
- Cheng Yonghua has been in the post since 2010, but his departure should be seen as a goodwill gesture as Asian giants work to improve relations
- Xi expected to travel to Osaka for G20 summit and has been invited by Shinzo Abe to make a state visit in the autumn
