China and the US have both hailed progress in their latest talks aimed at ending the trade war. Photo: AP
US-China trade deal could be challenged by other nations, WTO chief says
- The organisation’s director general Roberto Azevedo says its mechanisms allow other nations to object to a deal if it unfairly hurts them
- WTO also set to rule in dispute – which a source said involves Russia – that could force US to justify why targets of its metal tariffs pose a security threat
Topic | US-China trade war
