Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China and the US have both hailed progress in their latest talks aimed at ending the trade war. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US-China trade deal could be challenged by other nations, WTO chief says

  • The organisation’s director general Roberto Azevedo says its mechanisms allow other nations to object to a deal if it unfairly hurts them
  • WTO also set to rule in dispute – which a source said involves Russia – that could force US to justify why targets of its metal tariffs pose a security threat
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 3:50pm, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:50pm, 5 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

China and the US have both hailed progress in their latest talks aimed at ending the trade war. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.