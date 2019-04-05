Channels

The sculpture, The World Turned Upside Down by English artist Mark Wallinger, was unveiled outside LSE’s student activity centre on March 26. Photo: CNA
Diplomacy

London university says it hasn’t decided whether to change globe sculpture to make Taiwan part of China

  • LSE says it is ‘consulting our community and considering amendments to the work’ after complaints from mainland Chinese students
  • Taiwan lodged a protest with LSE after it was reported that the college had agreed to alter the artwork, and two British MPs ‘expressed serious concern’
Topic |   Taiwan
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 7:00pm, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:00pm, 5 Apr, 2019

The sculpture, The World Turned Upside Down by English artist Mark Wallinger, was unveiled outside LSE’s student activity centre on March 26. Photo: CNA
The original version of Mark Wallinger’s The World Turned Upside Down showed Taiwan as a separate country. Photo: CNA
Diplomacy

Taipei complains about London university’s decision to alter artwork and portray Taiwan as part of China

  • LSE makes change after mainland Chinese students object to globe suggesting Taiwan and Tibet are independent nations
  • Foreign ministry in Taipei says school should not have caved in to pressure from Beijing
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 1:58pm, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:22pm, 4 Apr, 2019

The original version of Mark Wallinger’s The World Turned Upside Down showed Taiwan as a separate country. Photo: CNA
