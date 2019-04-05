The sculpture, The World Turned Upside Down by English artist Mark Wallinger, was unveiled outside LSE’s student activity centre on March 26. Photo: CNA
London university says it hasn’t decided whether to change globe sculpture to make Taiwan part of China
- LSE says it is ‘consulting our community and considering amendments to the work’ after complaints from mainland Chinese students
- Taiwan lodged a protest with LSE after it was reported that the college had agreed to alter the artwork, and two British MPs ‘expressed serious concern’
The original version of Mark Wallinger’s The World Turned Upside Down showed Taiwan as a separate country. Photo: CNA
Taipei complains about London university’s decision to alter artwork and portray Taiwan as part of China
- LSE makes change after mainland Chinese students object to globe suggesting Taiwan and Tibet are independent nations
- Foreign ministry in Taipei says school should not have caved in to pressure from Beijing
