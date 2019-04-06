The new American Institute in Taiwan, located on a 6.5-hectare site in the Neihu district of Taipei, took more than nine years to build. Photo: EPA-EFE
US prepares to open new de facto embassy in Taipei amid ‘policy shift’ on Taiwan
- Nearly 500 staff – including military personnel – will move to the US$255 million American Institute in Taiwan complex on May 6
- Analysts say AIT has become ‘a lot more high-profile’ since Donald Trump became president, as calls grow for Washington to elevate ties with the island
Topic | Taiwan
The new American Institute in Taiwan, located on a 6.5-hectare site in the Neihu district of Taipei, took more than nine years to build. Photo: EPA-EFE
The sculpture, The World Turned Upside Down by English artist Mark Wallinger, was unveiled outside LSE’s student activity centre on March 26. Photo: CNA
London university says it hasn’t decided whether to change globe sculpture to make Taiwan part of China
- LSE says it is ‘consulting our community and considering amendments to the work’ after complaints from mainland Chinese students
- Taiwan lodged a protest with LSE after it was reported that the college had agreed to alter the artwork, and two British MPs ‘expressed serious concern’
Topic | Taiwan
The sculpture, The World Turned Upside Down by English artist Mark Wallinger, was unveiled outside LSE’s student activity centre on March 26. Photo: CNA