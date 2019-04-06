China has strived to conclude an agreement with European Council President Donald Tusk (left) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. Photo: AP
China, EU leaders’ plan for joint statement in Brussels hits snag over market access row, say EU sources
- Beijing and the EU are said at odds over the extent to which access to China’s market should be improved
- Months of talks have focused on the wording of a possible joint statement during Premier Li Keqiang’s visit
Topic | China-EU relations
China has strived to conclude an agreement with European Council President Donald Tusk (left) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. Photo: AP
A centrepiece of Xi Jinping’s visit to Europe last month was the signing up of Italy to Beijing’s “Belt and Road Initiative” – a move which raised eyebrows among EU leaders. Photo: EPA-EFE
China will not divide Europe, senior diplomat says
- As Chinese Premier Li Keqiang prepares to visit Europe, Beijing moves to address concerns about its intentions
- Trip will include Brussels and Croatia
Topic | China-EU relations
A centrepiece of Xi Jinping’s visit to Europe last month was the signing up of Italy to Beijing’s “Belt and Road Initiative” – a move which raised eyebrows among EU leaders. Photo: EPA-EFE