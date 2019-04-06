Channels

China has strived to conclude an agreement with European Council President Donald Tusk (left) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China, EU leaders’ plan for joint statement in Brussels hits snag over market access row, say EU sources

  • Beijing and the EU are said at odds over the extent to which access to China’s market should be improved
  • Months of talks have focused on the wording of a possible joint statement during Premier Li Keqiang’s visit
Topic |   China-EU relations
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Published: 12:10am, 6 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:59am, 6 Apr, 2019

A centrepiece of Xi Jinping’s visit to Europe last month was the signing up of Italy to Beijing’s “Belt and Road Initiative” – a move which raised eyebrows among EU leaders. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

China will not divide Europe, senior diplomat says

  • As Chinese Premier Li Keqiang prepares to visit Europe, Beijing moves to address concerns about its intentions
  • Trip will include Brussels and Croatia
Topic |   China-EU relations
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 3:30pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:45pm, 3 Apr, 2019

