India claimed status as an elite space power after successfully destroying a live satellite in low-Earth orbit in a test of its anti-satellite defence system. Photo: EPA-EFE
India claimed status as an elite space power after successfully destroying a live satellite in low-Earth orbit in a test of its anti-satellite defence system. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation. Photo: AFP
India joins space ‘super league’ by shooting down satellite with missile, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- India became the fourth country after the United States, Russia and China to have carried out the feat
Topic | India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation. Photo: AFP