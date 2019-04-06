Channels

Part of the US justice department’s “China Initiative” is getting universities and companies to realise they are potential targets for economic espionage. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US federal prosecutors take aim at Chinese economic espionage

  • Massachusetts seen as ‘target-rich environment’ for intellectual property theft due to its research universities, biotech, cybersecurity and defence firms
  • Officials at local companies and colleges have been encouraged to bring suspected instances of espionage to attention of federal investigators
Topic |   US-China relations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 3:15pm, 6 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:15pm, 6 Apr, 2019

Huawei has been charged in two sets of indictments with nearly two dozen counts of stealing trade secrets, violating economic sanctions and concealing its Iran business dealings via an unofficial subsidiary. Photo: AFP
Politics

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei was under secret US surveillance, US fraud hearing told

  • US authorities plan to use covertly gathered information in case charging the company with violating Iran sanctions
  • The US government obtained the information via ‘electronic surveillance and physical search’, but gave no details
Topic |   Huawei
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Published: 4:14am, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:30pm, 5 Apr, 2019

