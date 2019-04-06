South Sudan is reviving oil production that declined by two-thirds during a five-year civil war. Photo: Reuters
South Sudan will provide a sixth of its oil output to China to fund road projects
- East African country has tripled crude – to 30,000 barrels a day – for state-owned Export-Import Bank of China
- It will go towards infrastructure development as the nation rebuilds its shattered economy
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
South Sudan is reviving oil production that declined by two-thirds during a five-year civil war. Photo: Reuters
Ethiopian ambassador to China Teshome Toga Chanaka said the two sides were in talks to restructure loans that have “put serious stress on our repaying capability”. Photo: Simon Song
Ethiopia in talks with China to ease ‘serious debt pressure’ tied to New Silk Road rail link, envoy says
- But Ethiopian ambassador to China Teshome Toga Chanaka insists signing on to the Belt and Road Initiative ‘makes a lot of sense’
- He rejects criticism that the plan is a ‘debt trap’ for developing economies
Topic | China-Africa relations
Ethiopian ambassador to China Teshome Toga Chanaka said the two sides were in talks to restructure loans that have “put serious stress on our repaying capability”. Photo: Simon Song