Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

South Sudan is reviving oil production that declined by two-thirds during a five-year civil war. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

South Sudan will provide a sixth of its oil output to China to fund road projects

  • East African country has tripled crude – to 30,000 barrels a day – for state-owned Export-Import Bank of China
  • It will go towards infrastructure development as the nation rebuilds its shattered economy
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 5:53pm, 6 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:53pm, 6 Apr, 2019


Ethiopian ambassador to China Teshome Toga Chanaka said the two sides were in talks to restructure loans that have “put serious stress on our repaying capability”. Photo: Simon Song
Diplomacy

Ethiopia in talks with China to ease ‘serious debt pressure’ tied to New Silk Road rail link, envoy says

  • But Ethiopian ambassador to China Teshome Toga Chanaka insists signing on to the Belt and Road Initiative ‘makes a lot of sense’
  • He rejects criticism that the plan is a ‘debt trap’ for developing economies
Topic |   China-Africa relations
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Published: 10:00pm, 24 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:42am, 25 Mar, 2019


