Miyako is about 210km from the Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands (pictured) in the East China Sea. Photo: Kyodo
As China flexes its maritime muscle, Japan’s defence minister visits troop base on ‘front line’ island
- Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya conducts tour of ground defence force base on Miyako
- Island is about 210km from Japan-controlled Senkakus in East China Sea, which Beijing also claims and calls Diaoyu
Topic | Diplomacy
