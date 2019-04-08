Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China has moved to address EU concerns after being labelled a systemic rival by Brussels. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Smaller European states give EU greater say over China deals to ease concerns over Beijing’s influence

  • Brussels consulted over draft belt and road deals to be signed at a summit between China and Central and Eastern European nations
  • Move is an attempt to address growing concerns that Beijing will undermine the EU’s cohesion
Topic |   Diplomacy
SCMP

Keegan Elmer  

Teddy Ng  

Published: 7:00am, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:32am, 8 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

China has moved to address EU concerns after being labelled a systemic rival by Brussels. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Diplomacy

Greece’s ancient civilisation was once a lure for China’s leaders. Now it could prove their nemesis

  • China’s grand plans for the port of Piraeus near Athens are running into difficulties, partly because of the heritage that attracted Beijing in the first place
  • The Greek Central Archaeological Council unanimously turned down an expansion plan
Topic |   Greece
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Published: 10:00pm, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:24am, 8 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.