China has moved to address EU concerns after being labelled a systemic rival by Brussels. Photo: Reuters
Smaller European states give EU greater say over China deals to ease concerns over Beijing’s influence
- Brussels consulted over draft belt and road deals to be signed at a summit between China and Central and Eastern European nations
- Move is an attempt to address growing concerns that Beijing will undermine the EU’s cohesion
Greece’s ancient civilisation was once a lure for China’s leaders. Now it could prove their nemesis
- China’s grand plans for the port of Piraeus near Athens are running into difficulties, partly because of the heritage that attracted Beijing in the first place
- The Greek Central Archaeological Council unanimously turned down an expansion plan
