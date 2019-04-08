Channels

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (centre) is to meet European Council President Donald Tusk (left) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (right) on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang insists Beijing supports united EU amid ‘divide and rule’ fears

  • ‘We support European integration’, he writes ahead of trip to Brussels, after criticism of China’s dealings with individual EU states
  • The facts suggest otherwise, an EU source says, while another says EC President Jean-Claude Juncker will ask China to speed up openness to European firms
Topic |   Diplomacy
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Published: 10:49am, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:49am, 8 Apr, 2019

Angela Merkel will join Emmanuel Macron (right) and Jean-Claude Juncker for a meeting with Xi Jinping in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

France’s Emmanuel Macron asks Angela Merkel and Jean-Claude Juncker to join meeting with Xi Jinping in Paris

  • Surprise move comes as the European Union’s new, more assertive China policy is being debated in Brussels amid pressure from Paris and Berlin
  • French leader plans to explain Europe’s new strategy on China, with focus on trade and the environment
Topic |   China-EU relations
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 10:30pm, 22 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:23pm, 23 Mar, 2019

Angela Merkel will join Emmanuel Macron (right) and Jean-Claude Juncker for a meeting with Xi Jinping in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AP
