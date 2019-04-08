Channels

South Korea's new ambassador to China Jang Ha-sung, centre, arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport on Sunday. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

Beijing ‘crucial’ to peace on Korean peninsula, says new Seoul ambassador

  • South Korea-China relations can be a catalyst for peace process, according to Jang Ha-sung
  • Promise of close communication between the two countries
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 3:20pm, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:20pm, 8 Apr, 2019

The site’s construction has been closely overseen by leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Kim Jong-un delays grand opening of massive North Korean beach resort by a year

  • Giant seaside strip was initially expected to open this April, to mark the birthday anniversary of the country’s founder Kim Il-sung
  • Analysts say sanctions have hampered efforts to secure materials needed to finish the vast beach complex
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 12:22pm, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:21pm, 7 Apr, 2019

