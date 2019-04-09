European Union members are expected to raise China’s “unfair trade practices” at a summit in Brussels on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Spain’s top envoy to China says New Silk Road won’t solve ‘substantial’ trade gap
- Spanish ambassador Rafael Dezcallar de Mazarredo calls on Beijing to open its market and level the playing field, ahead of EU-China summit in Brussels
- He also urges China to take more responsibility by reviewing its trade practices
