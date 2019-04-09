Channels

European Union members are expected to raise China’s “unfair trade practices” at a summit in Brussels on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Spain’s top envoy to China says New Silk Road won’t solve ‘substantial’ trade gap

  • Spanish ambassador Rafael Dezcallar de Mazarredo calls on Beijing to open its market and level the playing field, ahead of EU-China summit in Brussels
  • He also urges China to take more responsibility by reviewing its trade practices
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 5:00am, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:30am, 9 Apr, 2019

Diplomacy

Greece’s ancient civilisation was once a lure for China’s leaders. Now it could prove their nemesis

  • China’s grand plans for the port of Piraeus near Athens are running into difficulties, partly because of the heritage that attracted Beijing in the first place
  • The Greek Central Archaeological Council unanimously turned down an expansion plan
Topic |   China-EU relations
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Published: 10:00pm, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:19pm, 8 Apr, 2019

