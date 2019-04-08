Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu waving to the media in Hong Kong last month. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Taiwanese mayor Han Kuo-yu heads to US as he seeks to boost profile

  • Beijing-friendly politician has drawn attention in the United States after his landslide win in Kaohsiung’s November election
  • His trip comes ahead of Taiwan’s 2020 presidential race, though he has yet to say whether he will run for the top job
Topic |   US-China relations
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 10:30pm, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:30pm, 8 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu waving to the media in Hong Kong last month. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu perfectly timed his trip to Hong Kong and the mainland to coincide with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s tour of the Pacific. What would Hong Kong politics be like if more of the city’s politicians had Han’s shrewdness and savvy? Photo: AP
Alice Wu
Opinion

Opinion

Alice Wu

What Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu’s perfectly timed trip to Hong Kong reveals about Beijing

  • Kaohsiung’s Han Kuo-yu pulled off an impressive political tightrope walk during his trip to Hong Kong and the mainland. But the success of his visit and a remark by Hong Kong lawmaker Abraham Razack also speak volumes about Beijing’s tolerance
Alice Wu

Alice Wu  

Published: 9:00am, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:02am, 8 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu perfectly timed his trip to Hong Kong and the mainland to coincide with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s tour of the Pacific. What would Hong Kong politics be like if more of the city’s politicians had Han’s shrewdness and savvy? Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.