A North Korean official stands guard on a rural road. China expects a rise in the number of refugees crossing the border this summer amid a severe food shortage. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China to use 5G technology to tackle flow of refugees, smuggled goods over North Korean border

  • Border patrol unit signed agreement with China Mobile to build country’s first 5G checkpoint at Yunfeng Reservoir, according to mainland media
  • They will trial the use of virtual reality glasses, simultaneously updating logbooks, drones and 4K night-vision monitors to track movements
Topic |   North Korea
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Published: 10:53pm, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:32pm, 8 Apr, 2019

South Korea's new ambassador to China Jang Ha-sung, centre, arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport on Sunday. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

Beijing ‘crucial’ to peace on Korean peninsula, says new Seoul ambassador

  • South Korea-China relations can be a catalyst for peace process, according to Jang Ha-sung
  • Promise of close communication between the two countries
Topic |   Diplomacy
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 3:20pm, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:29pm, 8 Apr, 2019

