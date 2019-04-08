A North Korean official stands guard on a rural road. China expects a rise in the number of refugees crossing the border this summer amid a severe food shortage. Photo: AP
China to use 5G technology to tackle flow of refugees, smuggled goods over North Korean border
- Border patrol unit signed agreement with China Mobile to build country’s first 5G checkpoint at Yunfeng Reservoir, according to mainland media
- They will trial the use of virtual reality glasses, simultaneously updating logbooks, drones and 4K night-vision monitors to track movements
Topic | North Korea
South Korea's new ambassador to China Jang Ha-sung, centre, arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport on Sunday. Photo: EPA
Beijing ‘crucial’ to peace on Korean peninsula, says new Seoul ambassador
- South Korea-China relations can be a catalyst for peace process, according to Jang Ha-sung
- Promise of close communication between the two countries
Topic | Diplomacy
