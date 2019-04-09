Channels

Zhang Ming speaks during a seminar held by the Brussels-based think tank Friends of Europe in Brussels, Belgium, March 20, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China’s EU envoy to Europe: plot your own path, not Washington’s

  • Zhang Ming promises no breakthroughs in the EU-China summit on Tuesday
Published: 12:49am, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:49am, 9 Apr, 2019

Zhang Ming speaks during a seminar held by the Brussels-based think tank Friends of Europe in Brussels, Belgium, March 20, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
China has moved to address EU concerns after being labelled a systemic rival by Brussels. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Smaller European states give EU greater say over China deals to ease concerns over Beijing’s influence

  • Brussels consulted over draft belt and road deals to be signed at a summit between China and Central and Eastern European nations
  • Move is an attempt to address growing concerns that Beijing will undermine the EU’s cohesion
Topic |   Diplomacy
SCMP

Keegan Elmer  

Teddy Ng  

Published: 7:00am, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:32am, 8 Apr, 2019

China has moved to address EU concerns after being labelled a systemic rival by Brussels. Photo: Reuters
