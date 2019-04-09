The bridge crosses the Yalu River on the border between China and North Korea. Photo: Kyodo
China’s bridge to North Korea opens 3 years after it was built – but why now?
- Buses from the North make return trip to China on Monday, according to South Korean media
- Opening of Jian-Manpo border crossing had been delayed during heightened tension over sanctions on the North
Topic | North Korea
A North Korean official stands guard on a rural road. China expects a rise in the number of refugees crossing the border this summer amid a severe food shortage. Photo: AP
China to use 5G technology to tackle flow of refugees, smuggled goods over North Korean border
- Border patrol unit signed agreement with China Mobile to build country’s first 5G checkpoint at Yunfeng Reservoir, according to mainland Chinese media
- They will trial the use of virtual reality glasses, simultaneously updating logbooks, drones and 4K night-vision monitors to track movements
