Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has arrived in Brussels for the annual EU-China meeting. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang braces for EU meeting as Brexit takes up Brussels’ attention
- European leaders, emboldened by Trump’s trade war, look for leverage on trade and investment opportunities
- Hours before annual EU-China meeting, they are forced to focus on emergency Brexit talks
Topic | European Union
Liu He waves to members of the media as he arrives at the office of the US Trade Representative in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Vice-Premier Liu He, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer start ‘endgame’ round of trade talks in Washington
- The talks follow two days of negotiations last week when Liu hosted US officials in Beijing
- Sticking points are said to include an enforcement mechanism that can hold China responsible for reforms it agrees to, as well as the removal of US tariffs
Topic | US-China trade war
