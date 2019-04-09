Channels

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has arrived in Brussels for the annual EU-China meeting.
Diplomacy

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang braces for EU meeting as Brexit takes up Brussels’ attention

  • European leaders, emboldened by Trump’s trade war, look for leverage on trade and investment opportunities
  • Hours before annual EU-China meeting, they are forced to focus on emergency Brexit talks
Topic |   European Union
Keegan Elmer  

Stuart Lau  

Published: 7:30pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:39pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has arrived in Brussels for the annual EU-China meeting.
Liu He waves to members of the media as he arrives at the office of the US Trade Representative in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

China’s Vice-Premier Liu He, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer start ‘endgame’ round of trade talks in Washington

  • The talks follow two days of negotiations last week when Liu hosted US officials in Beijing
  • Sticking points are said to include an enforcement mechanism that can hold China responsible for reforms it agrees to, as well as the removal of US tariffs
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu  

Nectar Gan  

Published: 2:38am, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:30pm, 4 Apr, 2019

Liu He waves to members of the media as he arrives at the office of the US Trade Representative in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
