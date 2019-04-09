Washington fears the Chinese government may force firms such as Huawei to use software code or hardware that would allow Beijing to spy on the US or allies and cause disruption in a crisis. Photo: AP
US seeks to freeze out Huawei from Europe using rule of law argument
- Washington urges allies to ban networking products from countries without independent court systems
- Move is aimed at keeping Chinese tech firms out of advanced 5G networks
Topic | US-China relations
An array of 5G masts installed on a rooftop overlooking St. Paul's Cathedral in London. The UK government is expected to reveal next month whether it will restrict or even ban Huawei’s 5G technology. Photo: Reuters
GCHQ top official says Huawei’s engineering is ‘very shoddy’, suggests UK ban from Westminster
- Dr Ian Levy said he was happy with Huawei being involved in parts of the UK’s 4G and 5G networks ‘that are kind of dumb’
- Britain is expected to decide next month possible restrictions on Huawei or even an outright ban from the core of the new technology that will drive 5G
Topic | Huawei
