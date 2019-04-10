Channels

The USS McCampbell and the HMS Argyll manoeuvre during an exercise in the South China Sea in January. Photo: US Navy/Reuters
Diplomacy

US, China ‘at greater risk of military incidents’ in South China Sea, Chinese think tank warns

  • Chinese researchers say US military, including Indo-Pacific Command, has been given more decision-making authority by Trump administration
  • It comes amid an increase in the frequency and intensity of activities in the disputed waterway
Topic |   South China Sea
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 4:00am, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:35am, 10 Apr, 2019

An influential defence think tank has urged the US to deploy the high-mobility artillery rocket system in Southeast Asian countries. Photo: Wikimedia
Diplomacy

US and Philippines said to be in talks on rocket system to deter Beijing’s ‘militarisation’ in South China Sea

  • Security experts say the two sides have been unable to reach a deal because the American system could be too expensive for Manila
  • Chinese man-made islands on reefs in the disputed Spratly chain would be in striking distance if it’s deployed, according to one analyst
Topic |   South China Sea
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 10:00pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:54pm, 8 Apr, 2019

An influential defence think tank has urged the US to deploy the high-mobility artillery rocket system in Southeast Asian countries. Photo: Wikimedia
