The USS McCampbell and the HMS Argyll manoeuvre during an exercise in the South China Sea in January. Photo: US Navy/Reuters
US, China ‘at greater risk of military incidents’ in South China Sea, Chinese think tank warns
- Chinese researchers say US military, including Indo-Pacific Command, has been given more decision-making authority by Trump administration
- It comes amid an increase in the frequency and intensity of activities in the disputed waterway
Topic | South China Sea
An influential defence think tank has urged the US to deploy the high-mobility artillery rocket system in Southeast Asian countries. Photo: Wikimedia
US and Philippines said to be in talks on rocket system to deter Beijing’s ‘militarisation’ in South China Sea
- Security experts say the two sides have been unable to reach a deal because the American system could be too expensive for Manila
- Chinese man-made islands on reefs in the disputed Spratly chain would be in striking distance if it’s deployed, according to one analyst
