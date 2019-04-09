Channels

The United States has called on its allies not to use Huawei’s products. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Hungary says it sees Huawei as a strategic IT partner

  • Finance minister meets senior executive from the Chinese tech firm, says the company will help Hungary to develop its broadband internet network
  • Huawei has faced growing scrutiny around the world amid security concerns
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 10:59pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:59pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Washington fears the Chinese government may force firms such as Huawei to use software code or hardware that would allow Beijing to spy on the US or allies and cause disruption in a crisis. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US seeks to freeze out Huawei from Europe using rule of law argument

  • Washington urges allies to ban networking products from countries without independent court systems
  • Move is aimed at keeping Chinese tech firms out of advanced 5G networks
Topic |   US-China relations
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 5:56pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:56pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Washington fears the Chinese government may force firms such as Huawei to use software code or hardware that would allow Beijing to spy on the US or allies and cause disruption in a crisis. Photo: AP
