Tsai Ing-wen said coercion from Beijing had worsened since she became president in 2016. Photo: AP
Taiwan ‘at the frontline of threats’ from Beijing, Tsai Ing-wen tells US think tanks
- President says in video link that the United States ‘has played a crucial role’ to help the self-ruled island reject coercion from mainland China
- Event was held ahead of 40th anniversary of Taiwan Relations Act
Taiwan’s leader, Tsai Ing-wen, faces an unprecedented primary challenge from former Tainan city mayor William Lai. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s former premier William Lai refuses to abandon challenge to President Tsai Ing-wen
- Independence supporter insists the Democratic Progressive Party must be allowed to chose its nominee
- Challenger promises Tsai ‘full support’ if she wins nomination for the 2020 presidential contest
