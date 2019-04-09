Channels

Tsai Ing-wen said coercion from Beijing had worsened since she became president in 2016. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Taiwan ‘at the frontline of threats’ from Beijing, Tsai Ing-wen tells US think tanks

  • President says in video link that the United States ‘has played a crucial role’ to help the self-ruled island reject coercion from mainland China
  • Event was held ahead of 40th anniversary of Taiwan Relations Act
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 11:19pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:24pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Tsai Ing-wen said coercion from Beijing had worsened since she became president in 2016. Photo: AP
Taiwan’s leader, Tsai Ing-wen, faces an unprecedented primary challenge from former Tainan city mayor William Lai. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Taiwan’s former premier William Lai refuses to abandon challenge to President Tsai Ing-wen

  • Independence supporter insists the Democratic Progressive Party must be allowed to chose its nominee
  • Challenger promises Tsai ‘full support’ if she wins nomination for the 2020 presidential contest
Topic |   Tsai Ing-wen
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 7:54pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:55pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Taiwan’s leader, Tsai Ing-wen, faces an unprecedented primary challenge from former Tainan city mayor William Lai. Photo: Reuters
